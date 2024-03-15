WWE makes major Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley announcement

WWE is preparing for an immense WrestleMania, and ahead of the show, they've made some big announcements about Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley.

WrestleMania weekend is usually one of the biggest weekends for the company, with fans making trips from different parts of the world to see their favorite stars compete live. It also offers an opportunity for fans to meet their favorite stars face-to-face as the company holds different conventions and events where stars make themselves available to fans.

That's the case this time as well, with the company holding the WWE World convention for WrestleMania 40. Fans who get tickets will be able to access different gaming zones, Superstar Row, and the WrestleMania superstore, and also have access to chances to meet stars who are available for photo ops on that day.

The company has already announced several stars who will be available for meet and greets and photo ops. Even CM Punk and Charlotte Flair, who are injured, will be there to meet the fans. Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Becky Lynch will also be there, among quite a few others.

Now, the company has added two more huge names to the list of superstars with Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley both available for the photo ops. Fans can get VIP tickets to meet them or other superstars.

Fans have been waiting to see Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley interact - they may have to wait longer

With The Viper choosing to go to SmackDown upon his WWE return, his prospective feud with The Judgment Day was delayed.

There were quite a few fans who felt that when he returned, Orton would be the one to shut Ripley down and hit her with an RKO. That has not happened yet, and they are now partitioned by a brand split.

Rhea Ripley has never stepped away from a confrontation with a male superstar, even taking out different ones in the past. It remains to be seen if she gets on the wrong side of Randy Orton.

