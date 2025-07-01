WWE makes a massive announcement for Evolution

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 01, 2025 02:46 GMT
WWE is bringing it back (Image via WWE.com)
WWE Evolution is just around the corner, and several matches have already been confirmed for the event. On the latest episode of RAW, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce announced another match.

In the opening segment of the red brand this week, IYO SKY confronted Rhea Ripley in the ring and revealed that she chose Mami as her next opponent for the Women's World Championship. The match was made official for the all-woman premium live event. Meanwhile, SmackDown's Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax last Friday.

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce announced on RAW this week that a Battle Royal will take place at Evolution, with the winner earning a championship match at Clash in Paris. This means whoever wins the Battle Royal will face IYO SKY/ Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, or whoever is the reigning champion of the title they choose to challenge for.

The first Evolution featured a Battle Royal, and it was won by Nia Jax. Pearce and Aldis announced that they were bringing it back. Multiple legends competed in the 2018 event, so it's possible that this year's battle royal will also include past stars and Hall of Famers.

