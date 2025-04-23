WWE makes massive change days after WrestleMania 41

WWE has just made a major change during tonight's episode of NXT. This change came days after WrestleMania 41.

This past weekend was the biggest weekend of the year for the WWE. The company hosted both nights of WrestleMania 41 as well as NXT Stand & Deliver. The weekend was filled with plenty of memorable moments.

WWE is trying to capitalize on the hype by planning a stacked card for tonight's episode of NXT. There are two title matches planned for tonight as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley. Stephanie Vaquer will also defend her NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez. Apart from this, the company has made a major change to NXT tonight, which is taking place in Las Vegas.

As the show started, it became evident that NXT had a new Titantron that was bigger. The entrance ramp also led straight to the ring. Given the size of the arena, there were more seats and fewer LEDs/displays. However, this change might only be temporary as the company could revert to the old setup once they return to the Performance Center.

It will be interesting to see if this change is more of a one-off event or could be made permanent down the line.

