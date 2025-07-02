WWE makes massive change for July 1, 2025 episode of NXT

This week's episode of NXT promises an exciting night of action. However, WWE made a major change to the show regarding its airing.

With WWE Evolution and NXT Great American Bash drawing close, the black and silver brand is focused on building toward those premium live events. This week's episode had some great matches planned for the show. Wes Lee is set to take on Joe Hendry in a singles match. Yoshiki Inamura will face off against Jasper Troy, where the winner will receive a NXT Championship opportunity against Oba Femi at the Great American Bash.

The black and silver brand's weekly show is usually live. However, considering the upcoming July 4 holiday, WWE pre-taped tonight's episode of NXT last week. Hence, Netflix has the entire show uploaded on its platform without ad breaks, while viewers watching on the CW Network will have to watch the show like they do every week.

Tonight's episode of the black and silver brand will probably add more matches to the Great American Bash Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see how this card shapes up after tonight's show and who will be next in line to challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship next weekend.

