WWE makes massive Gunther announcement on RAW

WWE just provided an important update regarding Intercontinental Champion Gunther on RAW.

Ever since winning the Intercontinental Championship in 2022, Gunther has been on an impressive run. He has held the title for over a year and even became the longest-reigning IC Champion of all time.

During his reign, The Ring General had some of the most brutal matches on WWE television against the likes of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Chad Gable. He has proven to be a workhorse champion who has defended his title valiantly against all opponents.

Given the level at which he was performing for several months, The Ring General announced a couple of weeks ago on RAW that he was taking time off from WWE. This was much-needed time off for the Champion. During his absence, a lot has happened, as Giovanni Vinci suffered an injury to the head last week.

Tonight on RAW, it was announced that Gunther would be making his return to RAW next week.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how The Ring General handles Vinci's absence when he returns to RAW.

Are you excited to see the IC Champion return to RAW? Sound off in the comments section.