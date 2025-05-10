WWE makes massive last-minute change to Backlash 2025

The Triple H-led creative team has made a major last-minute change to WWE Backlash. Tonight's card is stacked with some of the biggest names in wrestling.

According to a previous report by Cory Hayes of BodySlam, Backlash was supposed to kick off with Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Championship. The next match on the card was supposed to be the Fatal Four-Way bout between Jacob Fatu, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight for the United States Championship.

Following the US Title match, the next bout on the card was reported to be Gunther vs. Pat McAfee. The fourth match was supposed to be Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, and the main event of the show will be between John Cena and Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

However, during the Countdown to Backlash, Jackie Redmond confirmed that Jacob Fatu's Fatal Four-Way Match against Priest, McIntyre, and Knight will open the show instead of Dominik vs. Penta.

It remains to be seen what else the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Backlash 2025.

