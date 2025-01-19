WWE makes serious Kevin Owens accusation following SmackDown brawl

The WWE locker room is full of brazen heels, but none like Kevin Owens. The Canadian superstar is currently pursuing the Undisputed WWE Championship and is as controversial as ever. Following the chaos on SmackDown, the promotion is slapping a new label on the multi-time champion.

Rey Mysterio hit the ring to a big pop on Friday Night SmackDown to declare his entry in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Fans chanted for Eddie Guerrero after Rey mentioned his 2006 'Rumble win, but soon he was interrupted by KO. The heated exchange led to Owens defeating Mysterio in their first-ever singles bout, then pulling a ruse to attack the Hall of Famer after the match. Cody Rhodes made the save as officials tried to break up the chaos. The segment ended with KO raising the Winged Eagle title in the crowd as Cody looked on from the ring.

The Prizefighter is too disrespectful these days, according to WWE. The company continues to push Owens' heel antics ahead of the big match with Rhodes at Royal Rumble. As seen below, officials shared a clip of Owens taunting Mysterio with the Eddie Guerrero gimmick during their SmackDown match. They touted the disrespect unleashed by Owens, then accused him of always pushing buttons.

"#KevinOwens is ALWAYS pushing buttons! 😕," stated the caption.

WWE is teasing another showdown between KO and a Hall of Famer at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. SNME will see Rhodes and Owens sign their Royal Rumble Ladder Match contract addendum, and relinquish their belts, with Shawn Michaels named as the special enforcer for the signing.

Updated WWE Royal Rumble lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment is less than two weeks away from its 38th Royal Rumble PLE from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Below is the updated lineup:

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, and 29 participants TBA

Nia Jax, and 29 participants TBA Men's Royal Rumble Match: Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 22 other participants TBA

Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 22 other participants TBA Ladder Match for the Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (The main title and the Winged Eagle belt will both be hanging above the ring)

Charlotte Flair is rumored to return in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Vignettes for her comeback began airing on this week's SmackDown.

