WWE makes a subtle but huge change to the ringside area at WrestleMania 41

WWE made a big change to the ringside area at WrestleMania 41, and it looked absolutely incredible as it's something that hasn't been done before.

The announce desk is one of the staple parts of a WWE show, or any wrestling broadcast, and it has been this way for decades. However, no company has made it quite as prominent as WWE. For example, there are the Spanish Announce Tables that are usually the first to go if they end up becoming weapons.

However, because WrestleMania 41 is in Las Vegas, WWE decided to pull out the stops with some unique announce desks that resemble a poker table.

Considering how the Spanish announcers are right by Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, and Wade Barrett, it wouldn't be surprising to see it being used for an attack. However, the table looks a lot sturdier than the one that WWE traditionally uses, so it might just be hard to send anybody through.

With that said, we might just see the Spanish "poker" announce table getting destroyed. Either way, it's cool to see WWE going all out on a very unique presentation.

Even the stage at WrestleMania 41 has been compared to some of the all-time great WrestleMania stages, such as those in 33 (2017) and 39 (2023)

