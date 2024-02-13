WWE making subtle changes to RAW's overall presentation

WWE has made slight changes to Monday Night RAW's overall presentation.

Since its inception in 1993, Monday Night RAW has been the flagship show of the WWE. It has featured some of the most iconic moments in WWE history.

Through the memorable Attitude to Ruthless Aggression and even the PG era, RAW has always emerged as a dominant brand in the company due to its massive viewership and ratings. It is also the longest-running episodic television show in history.

For all these years, RAW has maintained the same presentation style, with red being the dominant color. However, last week, the Stamford-based promotion made a subtle change when the presentation color changed the primary tone to black, with red as a secondary color in the foreground.

Tonight on RAW, the company doubled down on this change, making the dark color blacker and more apparent. A fan on social media was quick to notice and point out this change, tagging the brand's general manager, Adam Pearce.

"Love how black is the primary color for RAW, looks a lot better then Red being primary. Nice little change @ScrapDaddyAP," the user wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if the company continues with black as the primary in the weeks moving forward.

