WWE manager plans to release Bobby Lashley diss track

WWE Superstar and manager MVP has taken to social media with some interesting plans for his former client Bobby Lashley.

MVP managed Lashley during both of his WWE Championship reigns, first as part of the Hurt Business faction and then as a solo performer. Their managerial partnership ended on the RAW after WrestleMania 38, following Lashley's victory over Omos at The Show of Shows. MVP took issue with Lashley defeating the giant without him, so he aligned himself with The Colossus to destroy The Almighty.

Lashley's former manager has now taken to Instagram with a bizarre threat to The Almighty. In the post, MVP promised to drop a diss track on the two-time WWE Champion soon. He captioned the post "Fall Mighty."

"Bobby Lashley diss track coming soon," The post read.

Lashley responded in the comments:

"I challenge your giant to a steel cage match and this is your response?! I’m ready to fight and you’re ready to say bad things about me. Cool move bro. After I finish the giant I’m going to beat you down! Trust me."

With Lashley and Omos set to face off in an upcoming steel cage match, the threat has added a new dimension to their rivalry.

Bobby Lashley came up short at WrestleMania: Backlash

Bobby Lashley took on Omos at WrestleMania: Backlash in a rematch of their clash at WrestleMania 38.

The match was announced after The All Mighty defeated Omos in an arm wrestling match on RAW but was beaten down by the latter following the conclusion.

During the premium live event match, MVP struck Lashley with his cane while the referee was distracted. Taking advantage of this sneak attack, Omos hit the choke bomb and defeated The All Mighty in a hard-hitting, power-based match.

