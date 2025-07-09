WWE match called off after towel thrown in; Heartbreaking split seemingly averted

A towel was thrown in during a WWE match. This seemingly prevented a heartbreaking split from taking place.
The No Quarter Catch Crew has been on the verge of completely breaking up in recent weeks. First, Myles Borne made it clear that he wanted out of the group. Hence, he agreed to face Charlie Dempsey to gain his freedom from the group. Myles defeated Charlie on the June 3 episode of WWE NXT, thereby earning his freedom from the group. Seeing Borne leave the group, Tavion Heights also indicated that he wanted to leave the group and pursue a singles run.
Heights faced Je'Von Evans with the chance to earn his freedom from NQCC. However, he was injured by Charlie during their training before the match and ended up losing. Tavion blamed Charlie for hurting him and challenged the latter to the same match tonight on WWE NXT. If Tavion beat Charlie, he could leave NQCC.
The turning point in the match was when Tavion got his leg stuck in the steel steps, allowing his opponent to take advantage. Charlie Dempsey was locked in a brutal-looking submission hold, resulting in Wren Sinclair throwing in the towel and awarding the win to the former Heritage Cup Champion.
With this loss, it looks like Tavion Heights will remain part of the NQCC for now.
