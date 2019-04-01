WWE News: WWE may have accidentally revealed the stipulation for an NXT Takeover: New York match

NXT Takeover: New York

What's the story?

A fan's eye caught a very interesting detail about the Fatal-4 way NXT Women's Championship match in new promotional material. The match is scheduled to take place on April 5 at NXT Takeover: New York.

In case you didn't know...

WWE holds an NXT Takeover before all the big 4 pay-per-views each year to give their developmental brand the right exposure and to let their NXT stars shine on a bigger stage. These shows are known for their technical wrestling and in-ring prowess.

The NXT Takeover: New York card looks really good overall with the inclusion of wrestlers like Johnny Gargano, Matt Riddle, Velveteen Dream, Ricochet, and Aleister Black, and could turn out to be the best one yet.

The Fatal 4-way is scheduled to take place at this event for the NXT Women's championship between Shayna Bazler, Kairi Sane, Io Shirai, and Bianca Belair. After the current champion, Bazler interrupted the number 1 contender's match between Belair and Io Shirai, their match was turned into a four-way affair by also adding Kairi Sane into the mix.

The heart of the matter...

Wrestlingnews.co earlier reported that a fan caught an interesting detail about the NXT Women's championship.

So did anybody notice the random ladders placed on the women’s side of the NXT Takeover: New York graphic? pic.twitter.com/GC8bQ1HVOj — Will Henderson (@willh94) March 29, 2019

Will Henderson noted that there are ladders featuring in the promotional material that WWE officially posted through their twitter handle. There is no such stipulation announced for this match right now.

But, it will be an interesting prospect as all the four wrestlers are naturally gifted and adding a ladder match stipulation could really bring out the best from them.

What's next?

Shayna Bazler would go in as the favorite to win this match due to her effective title run and WWE would not want to take the championship away from her just yet.

WWE will hold NXT TakeOver: New York on Friday, April 5, 2019, in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center.

