WWE may have hinted at Queen of the Ring winner after top star stands tall on Night of Champions go-home show

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jun 28, 2025 01:51 GMT
Asuka and Jade Cargill will battle it out (Image via WWE.com)
Asuka and Jade Cargill will battle it out (Image via WWE.com)

The final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament will take place at WWE Night of Champions. Asuka and Jade Cargill met face-to-face in the ring on SmackDown, and one of them stood tall on the go-home show.

Former King of the Ring winner Wade Barrett conducted the in-ring interview and introduced both women to the ring. He asked The Storm what made her confident, and Jade Cargill stated that while people get nervous when they see Asuka, she sees an opportunity to show the world why she came to WWE.

Cargill stated that she had a purpose, and her plans for SummerSlam not only include taking the title, but the entire throne as well. Asuka said Jade Cargill was strong, but power was not everything. The Empress of Tomorrow said she still had experience and that nobody was ready for her.

Naomi came out holding her Money in the Bank briefcase and reminded both women that she still had all the power and that she could do whatever she wanted. Naomi walked down to the ring and spoke about how she was looking forward to ruining Jade's biggest night, and the latter tried to attack her.

Asuka blindsided Jade Cargill and left her lying on the mat. Since the WWE veteran stood tall on the go-home show, it could be a hint that Cargill will stand tall at Night of Champions and win the crown.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling.

Edited by Israel Lutete
