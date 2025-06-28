WWE may have hinted at Queen of the Ring winner after top star stands tall on Night of Champions go-home show

The final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament will take place at WWE Night of Champions. Asuka and Jade Cargill met face-to-face in the ring on SmackDown, and one of them stood tall on the go-home show.

Ad

Former King of the Ring winner Wade Barrett conducted the in-ring interview and introduced both women to the ring. He asked The Storm what made her confident, and Jade Cargill stated that while people get nervous when they see Asuka, she sees an opportunity to show the world why she came to WWE.

Cargill stated that she had a purpose, and her plans for SummerSlam not only include taking the title, but the entire throne as well. Asuka said Jade Cargill was strong, but power was not everything. The Empress of Tomorrow said she still had experience and that nobody was ready for her.

Ad

Trending

Naomi came out holding her Money in the Bank briefcase and reminded both women that she still had all the power and that she could do whatever she wanted. Naomi walked down to the ring and spoke about how she was looking forward to ruining Jade's biggest night, and the latter tried to attack her.

Expand Tweet

Asuka blindsided Jade Cargill and left her lying on the mat. Since the WWE veteran stood tall on the go-home show, it could be a hint that Cargill will stand tall at Night of Champions and win the crown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!