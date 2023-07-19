WWE may have just teased a new Judgment Day member; Rhea Ripley demands 26-year-old star prove herself

Judgment Day members Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor are stronger than ever. However, it seems that WWE may have teased adding another member to the faction from the NXT roster, and that is none than Lyra Valkyria.

During a backstage segment on tonight's NXT, young Mysterio nudged Mami and pointed toward someone who seemed to be a new Judgment Day addition. The Eradicator stopped Lyra Valkyria on her way and chatted with her.

The current Women's World Champion stated that she told everyone that the 26-year-old star is a "bada**" superstar on the developmental brand. However, Ripley also recalled Jacy Jayne brutally gave a beat down to Valkyria and ripped off her feather jacket on the July 4th edition of NXT.

"Okay, so I went around telling everyone that you're a bada** yeah! But then you let Jacy Jayne beat you down and rip up your jacket over the top of you. Was I wrong?" Rhea Ripley asked.

The 26-year-old star said that The Eradicator was not wrong about what happened. However, Rhea Ripley demanded Lyra Valkyria prove she was a "bada**."

This may have created a buzz among the WWE Universe as the company portrayed a seemingly potential add-up to the Judgment Day stable.

