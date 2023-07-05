WWE may have made a huge mistake at Money in the Bank, believes veteran

WWE Money in the Bank was overall a great success for the company. However, veteran manager Jim Cornette believes that the Stamford-based promotion made a massive mistake at the live event.

WWE Money in the Bank showcased some of the year's best matches. From Men's and Women's MITB match to The Bloodline Civil War between The Usos and Roman Reigns along with Solo Sikoa.

However, the main attraction of the show, which is the MITB ladder match was the first bout, which was strange for Cornette because the name of the live event is based on that match.

The veteran manager talked about this on a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast. The veteran manager asked if there was any balance left in WWE because they showcased the main attraction of the live event first.

"The feature attraction, not the main event which was Uso's bloodline business but the feature attraction what it's named after is the first match on the show. Is there any balance anymore?" Cornette wondered. [From 0:39 to 0:53]

Jim Cornette said Damian Priest, Logan Paul, and LA Knight were the only contenders to win the WWE MITB briefcase

In the same podcast, Cornette further explained that Damian Priest, Logan Paul, or LA Knight were the only ones who could win the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase and challenge for a title.

"By process of elimination, the match is to determine somebody that can cash in for a title match. You're gonna take Butch out of that, you're gonna take Shaky [Shinsuke Nakamura] out of that, you're gonna take Ricochet out of that and maybe in the future but right now you're going to take Escobar out of that. So the whole thing comes down to, I'll buy Damian Priest, Logan Paul, or LA Knight to get this opportunity right off the bat." [From 01:19 to 01:50]

Men's WWE Money in the Bank was a great match. Although LA Knight going into the bout, was the favorite to win it, Damian Priest came out victorious and is now looking to cash in on a major title.

