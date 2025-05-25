WWE may have made a mistake with Evolution 2

WWE announced during Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa, Florida that the Evolution Premium Live Event will be held on July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. However, it might be a big mistake due to what is happening simultaneously in the city that same night.

Ad

The first all-women's premium live event happened on October 28, 2018 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It was main evented by Ronda Rousey defeating Nikki Bella to retain the RAW Women's Championship.

Many thought that it would become an annual event, but it took seven years for the company to bring it back. One fan noticed a potential mistake of the company hosting Evolution 2 in Atlanta on July 13 because Beyoncé will be having a concert that same night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is just beside State Farm Arena.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Beyoncé remains one of the biggest artists in the world, and her fanbase is huge. The same thing can be said about WWE's fanbase, so it might not be a big deal. However, there are surely wrestling fans who are also Beyoncé fans, who will need to make a tough choice for July 13.

Nikki Bella's status for WWE Evolution 2

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella teased Evolution 2 back in April after saying there's something big about to happen this July. Many interpreted it as the return of Evolution, which had not been confirmed at the time.

Ad

But before the official announcement on Saturday, Nikki denied that she was talking about Evolution last month. It was an upcoming movie that she couldn't disclose just yet.

Regardless of what fans believe, Cory Hays of BodySlam.net reported that Nikki is part of the current plans for Evolution. She returned to the ring in the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match and didn't miss a beat.

Expand Tweet

Nikki trained for her return at Natalya's Hart Dungeon 2.0, which has helped many current and former WWE stars. Nattie runs the training facility with her husband and current producer, TJ Wilson, more famously known as Tyson Kidd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More