WWE may have made a mistake with Evolution 2

WWE announced during Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa, Florida that the Evolution Premium Live Event will be held on July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. However, it might be a big mistake due to what is happening simultaneously in the city that same night.
The first all-women's premium live event happened on October 28, 2018 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It was main evented by Ronda Rousey defeating Nikki Bella to retain the RAW Women's Championship.
Many thought that it would become an annual event, but it took seven years for the company to bring it back. One fan noticed a potential mistake of the company hosting Evolution 2 in Atlanta on July 13 because Beyoncé will be having a concert that same night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is just beside State Farm Arena.
Beyoncé remains one of the biggest artists in the world, and her fanbase is huge. The same thing can be said about WWE's fanbase, so it might not be a big deal. However, there are surely wrestling fans who are also Beyoncé fans, who will need to make a tough choice for July 13.
Nikki Bella's status for WWE Evolution 2
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella teased Evolution 2 back in April after saying there's something big about to happen this July. Many interpreted it as the return of Evolution, which had not been confirmed at the time.
But before the official announcement on Saturday, Nikki denied that she was talking about Evolution last month. It was an upcoming movie that she couldn't disclose just yet.
Regardless of what fans believe, Cory Hays of BodySlam.net reported that Nikki is part of the current plans for Evolution. She returned to the ring in the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match and didn't miss a beat.
Nikki trained for her return at Natalya's Hart Dungeon 2.0, which has helped many current and former WWE stars. Nattie runs the training facility with her husband and current producer, TJ Wilson, more famously known as Tyson Kidd.