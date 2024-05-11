WWE may retire current belt if Cody Rhodes wins; feels former company employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Cody Rhodes facing Logan Paul next.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis introduced Rhodes to his new challenger Logan Paul, this week on the blue brand. He declared that the two stars would face in a Champion vs. Champion match at King and Queen of the Ring.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that there was no way Cody Rhodes would lose to Logan Paul at this juncture of his reign. He felt if it was a title vs. title match, WWE might just retire the United States Championship after Cody wins both belts.

"Logan Paul is not gonna win that. And if it is, say Cody wins and it's for the other belt, I think they're gonna retire the belt that Logan Paul has. Doesn't mean anything, does it? Just because somebody's got a belt, I mean, all the companies I worked for had one belt, and the tag belts." [28:53 onwards]

This week on SmackDown, the Social Media Sensation confronted Cody Rhodes and mentioned that WWE's recent success was all because of him. He felt Cody had nothing to do with the record-breaking numbers and dubbed it as the "Logan Paul Levesque Era."

It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare can shut Paul up when the two stars cross paths on May 25.

