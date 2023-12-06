WWE may have struck gold with recent signings, believes Bill Apter (Exclusive)

The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently heaped praise on two rising WWE Superstars, claiming they were on track to become the next Steiner Brothers.

The two stars in question are Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, known together as the Creed Brothers. After being signed to WWE before 2021 ended, the two brothers went on to compete in NXT and win the tag team titles there. They were brought into RAW just weeks ago, dazzling fans with their prowess immediately.

Speaking about the two superstars on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter showered praise on them.

"I tweeted something, I got two zillion views yesterday after Monday Night RAW. I said that in my opinion, the Creed Brothers are maturing into what the Steiner Brothers became. And after these last few weeks, on the main roster, I am definitely seeing them. They seem like more polished, everything they are doing seems to be definite, and I think if the WWE wants to really heat up the tag team division, which I wish they would, that these guys are perfect for that," Bill Apter said. [24:04 - 24:45]

You can check out the entire podcast below:

What is next for the Creed Brothers after defeating The Judgment Day this week? Only time will tell.

Do you think that the Creed Brothers will be the next big thing in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

