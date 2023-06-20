WWE not mentioning referees by their names disappointed former official Jimmy Korderas. He spoke about this in a recent interview.

Korderas joined the Stamford-based promotion in 1987, becoming one of the most popular referees during his time in the company. In 2006, Korderas went off air due to some health issues but returned after a short time. He left the company on January 9, 2009.

In a recent interview with Wrestling News Co, Korderas said that WWE had stopped calling referees by their names after he left the company and he believes that that is a disservice to them.

"No, that happened after I was gone from WWE. Yeah, yeah so you know watching it and then all of a sudden you know you notice. I notice anyways little things like that where, hey they're not mentioning the referees. They're not even kind of alluding to them, just oh there's a, there's a, you know distraction of the ref and not naming them and I was like that, then. Ahh, that's a little bit of a disservice," said Korderas. [From 3:40 to 4:07]

Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas said all other sports mention names of referees

In the same interview, Jimmy Korderas said that referees are mentioned by their names in every sport except the Stamford-based promotion.

"I mean even in all sports you know whether you watch hockey, you watch basketball, UFC, any contact sport. You know, uh, Big John McCarthy and you know Herb Deed and stuff like that you know from the UFC and you know whatever... sport you're a fan of, you know, they name referees and, usually, the problem is they would get heat because they're no, you know always, always point the finger at the striped shirt guy," said Korderas. [From 4:07 to 4:37]

In recent times the Stamford-based promotion has stopped calling referees by their names. Only time will tell if this will change or not.

