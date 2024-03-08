WWE messed up The Undertaker "match we thought we would never get to see", says AEW star

There aren't many top names in the industry that The Undertaker hasn't competed with. Ranging from legendary opponents to mid-card wrestlers he would face on weekly shows, The Phenom has a long list of opponents he has wins over. However, one name stands out when looking back on his career.

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently opened up on Sting's WWE run, and much like many fans, he believes Sting should have had a long-anticipated match with The Undertaker. Instead, the Stinger got to compete with Triple H at WrestleMania 31, while The Deadman was occupied with Bray Wyatt the same evening.

Speaking on My World with Jeff Jarrett, the AEW star explored the missed opportunity that WWE should have capitalized upon:

"When you have big money matches, [The Undertaker] - he over-delivers. I thought 'man oh man. Sting is gonna have the match of his career'. It will be maybe the pinnacle of it just because of character against character, and promotion against promotion. Again, [for] the fan boy me, the match that we never got to see. Damn shame," said Jarrett. [2:57 - 3:32]

Why did we never get to see The Undertaker vs Sting

Over the years, wrestlers and journalists alike have posited several theories as to why we never got to see the match between the two legends. Many believe that it was primarily done keeping the safety of both stars in mind. It should be noted that at the time, both Hall of Famers were past their prime and were working way fewer matches.

Sting even recently shed light on the possibility of the two brand-defining names colliding in the ring:

"I think if it was done right, it could have been a night, for sure, everyone would remember and never forget. They would be talking about it to this day. But it just was not going to happen. I thought, 'Well, maybe if I get my foot in the door, we'll see what happens.' So I got my foot in the door. We did a WrestleMania with Triple H and then Vince [Vince McMahon] called and said, 'Hey, I want you to have a world title match with Seth. Would you be willing to do that?' 'Yeah, I'd be willing to do that.' Still, in hopes that somehow I could get in there with Taker," Sting said. (H/T CBS Sports)

Unfortunately for fans, the legendary dream match may now forever remain just that, with both legends officially retired.

Do you think we should have seen The Undertaker vs Sting in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

