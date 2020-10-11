WWE might have found the next Rock and Stone Cold

The Rock and Stone Cold are the biggest Superstars in WWE over the past few years. However, while The Rock and Stone Cold were leaders during the attitude era. It can be argued that the current top guy in WWE is Roman Reigns.

His recent heel turn has proved that The Big Dog can be much more than a typical babyface in WWE. Another Superstar who has impressed everyone is WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

While speaking to New York Comic Con panel, Triple H talked about what he thinks of Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. Speaking about the WWE draft, Triple H said that he believes that Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre could be the next Rock/Austin, Hogan/Flair of WWE.

Triple H stated that he does not want to see Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre anytime soon but later down the road.

''I would love to see that percolate because I think that a couple of years down the road Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is a Hulk Hogan-Ric Flair scenario, Rock-‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin scenario, and you don’t want to hit that before it peaks. That’s what makes the draft so exciting to me is those moments in time where you were like, ‘well, what if?’ and then ‘what if’ becomes a reality.” (H/T: NoDq)

The next Rock and Stone Cold

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns have the look, charisma and in-ring talent to lead the company in the years to come. With Roman Reigns finally turning heel and McIntyre being one of the top babyafaces in WWE, it is certain that these two will become big stars like The Rock and Stone Cold.