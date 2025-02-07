WWE might have huge plans with Charlotte Flair after Royal Rumble win; believes wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

WWE star Charlotte Flair is once again scaling new heights in the company after her Royal Rumble 2025 win. Hall of Famer and veteran manager Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on her monumental victory.

The Queen pulled off an awe-inspiring return at the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She outlasted 29 others to win the 30-person annual battle royale for the second time in her career.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long admitted to not being in touch with the latest events in the women's division. However, the Hall of Famer pointed out that Charlotte Flair getting the huge victory just after her return from injury meant that WWE was planning a big push for her.

"I really don't know. I haven't been keeping up with the women's division and what they've been doing. Only thing I've heard is she had been gone for a while for an injury. So to come back and win the 'Rumble, that means they're gonna give her a great big push," Long said. [From 9:08 onwards]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Charlotte Flair came face-to-face with Rhea Ripley this past week on RAW. The Eradicator begged The Queen to challenge her so that she could beat some respect into the 38-year-old veteran. However, Flair has been to NXT and will also show up on SmackDown this week before she decides whom to face at WrestleMania 41.

