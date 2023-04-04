WWE might never break up The Bloodline and there is a "realistic" reason why, reveals veteran (Exclusive)

Despite all the recent troubles with The Bloodline, the members of the dominant WWE faction remain on the same page. While fans might be surprised, Vince Russo wasn't, and he revealed why splitting up the stable is not a viable option for WWE.

Vince Russo has worked with several Samaon superstars over the years, and the one thing he has realized is that they always stick together no matter what and don't betray one another.

The former WWE writer explained that from a "realistic standpoint," breaking up The Bloodline made no sense as they would always look out for each other even if the situation gets heated in real life.

Russo said that if WWE were building up to the rumored split, it would be a "hard pill for him to swallow," and he explained why on this week's Legion of RAW:

"Yeah, I would have to think this is going somewhere, but the reason why I'm hesitating, bro, is, again, guys, I told you, I worked with a lot of these Samoans, and nothing is going to break that the Bloodline. I mean, from a realistic standpoint, you know, it looks like they are going down that road; that's just a hard pill for me to swallow because I don't see that ever happening in real life." [40:00 – 40:45]

The Bloodline are together despite their recent struggles

It all started with Sami Zayn becoming the Honorary Uce several months ago, which inarguably elevated one of the most compelling storylines WWE has offered in recent years.

When all was said and done, Jey Uso - who seemed the closest to Zayn - sided with his family and made his allegiance clear by teaming up with his brother at WrestleMania 39. The Usos lost their tag team championships, but they still came out the next night to help their Tribal Chief in his successful title defense against Cody Rhodes.

Roman Reigns himself mentioned during the post-Mania press conference that he and his fellow stablemates "will deal with their problems," confirming that all was indeed well and good in The Bloodline.

They may have faced some turbulent times, but as of this writing, the Roman Reigns-led group looks the strongest it has ever been. But will they eventually go their separate ways after an implosion? Sound off in the comments section below.

