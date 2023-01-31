WWE might have promised major superstar a guaranteed push to convince him to return, says veteran (Exclusive)

While big-name WWE returns continue to happen in Triple H's regime, one of the most critical comebacks in recent times happened when Vince McMahon was still the Head of Creative. Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38 and has since been presented as a top guy.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo didn't rule out the possibility of Rhodes being guaranteed a push when he signed a WWE contract nearly a year back.

An injury setback hasn't impacted the Cody Rhodes project in WWE, as the American Nightmare was booked to win the coveted Royal Rumble match. Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns in the main event at WrestleMania in what will undoubtedly be the most significant match of his career.

Thus far, the mind-boggling reactions to Sami Zayn's Bloodline storyline haven't resulted in any changes to the creative plans for Cody Rhodes.

While many theories are doing the rounds, a Sportskeeda Wrestling follower speculated on this week's LOR that Rhodes might have gotten assurances from those in power about his booking before he agreed to re-sign with the promotion.

As you can view below on the post-Royal Rumble edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo felt there could be some truth in WWE promising Rhodes a world title push:

"It's possible (on if Cody was guaranteed a push when signing a WWE contract); who knows, bro? That's very possible, Fernando, very! I would not doubt for a second that Cody asked for his creative, you know before he signed any kind of a contract. That's not as far-fetched as one would think." [21:40 – 22:10]

What happened with Cody Rhodes on the WWE RAW after Royal Rumble?

As expected, the Royal Rumble winner kicked off Monday Night RAW with a typically passionate promo. Cody Rhodes looked back at his unique career and sounded confident about dethroning Roman Reigns when they faced each other at WrestleMania 39.

Judgment Day interrupted Rhodes' address as the segment was done to set up the night's main event, a tantalizing first-time-ever clash between Cody and Balor.

Rhodes took advantage of the chaos created by Edge's distraction by emerging victorious in the RAW headliner.

Cody is clearly the #1 babyface in the entire company, but will he achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a world champion when he squares off against The Tribal Chief in April?

Share your booking predictions in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes