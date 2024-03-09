WWE missed out on a big moment between Triple H and LA Knight after destroying TV on SmackDown, says veteran (Exclusive)

The atmosphere on SmackDown was pretty volatile, to say the least, as LA Knight ended up wrecking a TV backstage. While discussing the latest episode, Dutch Mantell said WWE missed a trick by not having Triple H in the frame after Knight's fit of rage.

WWE is slowly building up toward LA Knight vs. AJ Styles, and this week, the latter cut a promo directed at his rival. Styles wasn't in the building for SmackDown, and this irked LA Knight so much that he destroyed a television set after watching AJ's promo on it.

Knight even grabbed a chair and continued hitting the TV, accusing AJ Styles of being boring.

Dutch Mantell said WWE could have had Triple H appear and seem surprised about Knight's actions:

"Yeah, I was watching that after he destroyed that TV; they need to get out of this by just having Triple H come through the door and say, 'What did you do?' And get out of it. Like, he busted up a TV. He walks into the dressing room and just tears up crap. No, you can't do that." [57:16 - 57:36]

According to Dutch, there would not have even been any need to follow up on Triple H and Knight's proposed interaction. The brief yet memorable moment would have added more to the ongoing storyline.

"All you had to do was just look at him, and then he (Knight) is like. 'Oh, I've got to get out of here.' Now, he would think he is in trouble. And nothing happens, though; it's just something he (Triple H) sees." [57:37 - 58:00]

LA Knight seemingly can't wait to get his hands on AJ Styles, and we're sure whenever they do meet face-to-face, the brawl could involve more than just fists and feet.

Please credit Smack Talk and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if the quotes are used from the article.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling. Check out her comments below.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE