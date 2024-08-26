WWE missed chance to create huge babyface opponent for Gunther, veteran claims (Exclusive)

Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, thinks the company's decision-makers should have utilized Ludwig Kaiser better heading into the event.

Kaiser performed as Gunther's sidekick for five years before breaking out as a singles competitor after WrestleMania XL. The German still occasionally accompanies his Imperium stablemate to the ring. However, their on-screen appearances together are more sporadic compared to previous years.

Russo discussed Kaiser's booking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3. The veteran writer believes Kaiser could have worked as a fan favorite against the villainous Gunther if WWE invested time in the story:

"Bro, if they would have kept him, Chris, I'm telling you, because they're all over the freaking place, one week he's with Gunther, the next week he's not, they're all over the place," Russo said. "Bro, if they would have kept him tightly connected to Gunther, they could have made a huge babyface out of him, bro. But they don't. One week he's with him, the next week he's not." [5:35 – 5:58]

Watch the video above to hear the panel's thoughts on The Undertaker saying Kaiser is "special" and he is "high on" the RAW star.

EC3 on Ludwig Kaiser's WWE psychology

A second-generation wrestler, Ludwig Kaiser is the son of German legend Axel Dieter. The 34-year-old made his name in Progress Wrestling and wXw before joining WWE in 2017.

EC3 wrestled Kaiser several times as part of WWE's NXT developmental brand in 2018. He believes his former opponent is smart enough to know what wrestling audiences want to see:

"When you mentioned psychology over good wrestling matches, if you have psychology in the ring as a character, but if you have a general understanding of human psychology, that allots great matches because you understand rhythms and flows and the way people react to things," EC3 said. "If you're not gonna be a pro wrestler, you should be a doctor of psychology if you wanna have good matches, I would say." [8:08 – 8:31]

Kaiser's most recent televised match ended in defeat against Randy Orton on the August 19 episode of RAW.

Do you think Ludwig Kaiser should be a babyface? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

