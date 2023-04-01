WWE mistakenly advertises absent superstar for WrestleMania, several stars react

WrestleMania takes over Los Angeles this weekend and the company has only recently finished announcing matches for the show.

This means that some of the advertisements for the event are out of date, especially since there have been a few changes to the card along the way. One of the changes included Carmella being replaced by Sonya Deville.

The former Women's Champion has been sidelined over the past few weeks, with WWE yet to comment on the reason for her replacement. However, Carmella was in attendance for the unveiling of the WrestleMania stage earlier today.

WWE appears to have forgotten to remove Carmella from advertisements ahead of the show as she is still being billed as the partner for Chelsea Green on Sunday night.

Sonya Deville will partner Chelsea Green at WrestleMania

Sonya Deville reacted to the post as seen above, after she was named as the replacement for Carmella this week on Raw. She wrestled a fatal four-way match on behalf of her team this week on SmackDown.

Chelsea Green also commented on the mistaken advert, where she shared a confused looking gif.

Despite the advertisements, Chelsea and Sonya will team together on night two. They will take on Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey and the team of Natalya and Shotzi.

The winner of the Women's WrestleMania Showcase will be handed a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships. The champions themselves have a match this weekend. They will team up with Trish Stratus to take on Damage CTRL in the hopes that they can also finally end their issues.

Becky Lynch and Lita were expected to defend their titles at some point this weekend, but this could now happen on WWE RAW instead.

Do you think Carmella will be part of this weekend's show? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes