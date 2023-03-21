WWE mistakenly lists current superstar twice under two names in hilarious production botch

WWE's production team has been known to botch slight edits to their website in the past, but they appear to have made a huge mistake with Dabba-Kato since he was relisted.

Kato was known as Commander Azeez during his time on the main roster alongside Apollo Crews, and his name has since been changed following his return to NXT.

It appears that since his NXT return, the company has looked to re-add him to their official roster page on their main website. This has gone wrong since Kato was already listed under the name Commander Azeez, and because of how close the names are alphabetically, his two profiles are almost next to each other.

Commander Azeez and Dabba-Kato are not two different people and this error is expected to be fixed as soon as it is brought to the company's attention. Azeez was just the main roster name of the current WWE Superstar and could revert to his former name if he is promoted back to the main roster in the near future.

This isn't the first website error WWE has made in recent years

WWE has a number of on-screen botches each week, but it appears that even their website editors are not immune to botches, as there have been a few in recent years.

The most notable one came back in 2020 when Mojo Rawley and Naomi were listed as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Rawley himself took to Twitter to react to the fact that he had been handed a Championship without knowing about it and that Naomi was a surprise partner.

Rawley has since been released and interestingly his reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champion alongside Naomi hasn't been listed on his resume.

