"I think it'll be Ricochet" - WWE RAW star predicts Money in the Bank ladder match winners

Charlotte Flair believes Ricochet and Zelina Vega will win the Money in the Bank contracts at Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank event.

The winners of the men’s and women’s ladder matches will earn a contract guaranteeing them a future title opportunity. Ricochet has never held a WWE World Championship, while Vega is yet to win any titles in WWE.

Speaking to South Korean television station IB SPORTS, Flair tipped Ricochet and Vega to emerge with the briefcases on Sunday.

“For Mr. Money in the Bank, I think it’ll be Ricochet,” Flair said. “And for Ms. Money in the Bank, I have to think who’s in it… I think Zelina.”

Even after his Falls Count Anywhere victory over @TheRealMorrison, @KingRicochet knows that the odds are against him at Money in the Bank and is ready to rise above them to claim the contract at any cost. pic.twitter.com/SnReF2eyOi — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 13, 2021

Drew McIntyre, John Morrison, Ricochet and Riddle are set to participate in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match from RAW. The match will also feature Big E, Kevin Owens, King Nakamura, and Seth Rollins from SmackDown.

The women’s ladder match is due to include RAW stars Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Nikki A.S.H. and Naomi. Liv Morgan, Natalya, Tamina, and Zelina Vega will compete in the match from SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair also has a match at WWE Money in the Bank

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is due to challenge long-term rival Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women’s Championship at WWE Money in the Bank.

The 35-year-old has been impressed with how quickly Ripley, 24, has taken to the wrestling business.

“You know the saying it’s easy to get to the top but it’s hard to stay on top,” Flair said. “I’ve had the experience that she hasn’t and I underestimated how quickly she is learning. The fact that she is learning so quickly, I’m gonna have to up my game. But she has to know that I’m never gonna stop upping mine, no matter what.”

Flair recently failed to recapture the RAW Women’s Championship from Ripley at WrestleMania Backlash and WWE Hell in a Cell. The 13-time Women's Champion confidently answered “I think so” when asked if she is on the verge of winning another title at WWE Money in the Bank.

