WWE advertises big names for Money In The Bank 2022

There are a few WWE premium live events that fans look forward to each year. One such is Money In The Bank. WWE has already started advertising for the event, set to take place in July. Some of the biggest stars in the company are being advertised for the event through social media.

Money In The Bank this year is set to take place on Saturday, July 2. It will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Huge names like Brock Lesner, Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, and Becky Lynch, among others, appeared on the first official poster for the event this year. The poster also features the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada" banner.

WWE @WWE #MITB is going Vegas! Don't miss the action at



Tickets available now using presale code: TWEETS 🎟️ is going Vegas! Don't miss the action at @AllegiantStadm on July 2.Tickets available now using presale code: TWEETS 🎟️ ms.spr.ly/6011w5lFZ #MITB 💰 is going Vegas! Don't miss the action at @AllegiantStadm on July 2. Tickets available now using presale code: TWEETS 🎟️ ms.spr.ly/6011w5lFZ https://t.co/3mUXvIOWk9

As all these stars appear in the official promotional material for the event, it is to be noted that not all of them are confirmed to or even scheduled to make an appearance on July 2.

WWE has in the past promoted shows with superstars who were never slated to appear at the event. Fans should not forget the old adage of pro-wrestling shows - "Card subject to change."

Premilinary odds show Damien Priest, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley as favourites for Money In The Bank briefcases this year

It is too early for the betters to predict this year's Money In The Bank results as the show is over three months away. Most casinos in Vegas haven't even opened bets for the event.

While initial bids were made for the winners of the titular ladder matches, Damien Priest looks to be the odds-on favorite for the men's briefcase with +500 odds. Alexa Bliss and Bayley are joint favorites for the women's briefcase with +600 odds, according to betwwe.com.

Despite having a decent track record, betting odds are not perfect at predicting the winners. With last year's odds getting one right (Big E) and one wrong (Alexa Bliss over the eventual winner Nikki A.S.H).

Are you guys excited for this year's show? Who do you guys want to win the ladder matches? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh