Otis is the new Mr. Money in the Bank

New WWE Money in the Bank winner Otis has revealed that he has dyslexia and has difficulty reading things as a result. Speaking on Lilian Garcia’s podcast Chasing Glory, Otis also stated that he was picked on as a child for the way he looked.

Otis talks about his high school troubles

Otis revealed that kids laughed at him when he struggled to read and that he was always made fun of for the way that he looked.

“Absolutely [got picked on at school]. I remember, say in high school for example, I am a known jock sportsmen in high school but nobody would see me because what they did at Superior Senior High – and I am not trying to talk bad about them, it is just the way it was back then, that’s how the system was – they made the troubled kids go with the disabled kids, they would put them together.

“The only time I would be in a decent class with history, where the teacher understood I have dyslexia and it really isn’t a term for it [but] I remember as a kid, the teacher goes ‘alright there, Otis, it is your turn to read’ and I am just stuttering, the kids laugh.

“Yeah, I was always made fun of the way I looked," Otis said.

Lilian Garcia then added: “When I sent you some texts about coordinating this interview, [I] remember you writing me back and you said I apologize but I have dyslexia so it is hard for me to get through this but I am having my girl and she is helping me.”

Otis won the Money in the Bank contract just a few hours ago and now has the opportunity to cash it in for his first-ever title in WWE. It obviously is heartwarming to see the Heavy Machinery member overcome the odds to make it big in the company and we at Sportskeeda wish him all the success going forward.