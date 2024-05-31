WWE has a "monster story" for Liv Morgan, says Hall of Famer

Liv Morgan is on top of the women's division on RAW after two monumental victories over Becky Lynch. Bully Ray reviewed WWE's booking and said the company had done well in setting Morgan up for an exciting future.

Bully Ray stressed the importance of storytelling and highlighted WWE's potential plans for Liv Morgan. As seen on RAW, Morgan kissed Dominik Mysterio after her win over Becky Lynch as the show went off the air.

The widely talked about moment has set the stage for a heated confrontation between Liv and Rhea whenever the latter is ready to return.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray considered Morgan's story involving Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley to be one of the most compelling in WWE, which could be a massive success on TV, leading to some high-profile PLE matches.

"With this, this is a monster story involved. The story of Liv and Dom, Dom and the Judgment Day, Dom and whatever happens when Rhea comes back, we're in the storytelling business, as you know." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Bully Ray says WWE approached Liv Morgan's title win correctly

Morgan had multiple opportunities to become women's champion throughout the year, with the Battle Royal on the April 22 episode of RAW being one of her best chances. WWE, however, put the title on Lynch, and Bully Ray revealed on Busted Open Radio that it was the right call.

Triple H and his team didn't immediately make Morgan champion after Rhea Ripley's injury; instead, they worked out an angle where Liv dethrones Lynch.

In hindsight, Ray praised WWE's decision-making and felt Morgan winning the Battle Royal would have meant nothing.

"I like Liv being champion right now. I like the way they've gotten there. I like the fact that they didn't just put that championship on Liv in that battle royal; now I think people are seeing why it was a better decision not to put the championship on her in the battle royal — or at least open-minded people. You put the championship on her in that battle royal; there's nowhere to go with her."

With Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley out of action, the onus is on Liv Morgan to keep the momentum around the Women's World Championship heading into the summer.

