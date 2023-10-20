WWE name begged Mick Foley to stop hitting him with tears in his eyes

Mick Foley once had a big WWE name beg him to stop hitting him in the middle of a match. The star had gotten himself into the situation without realizing what he was doing, and by the end, he was regretting it and ended up begging the Hall of Famer. The star in question was Tommy Dreamer.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently talked about how it was a difficult process to "bust" someone's eyebrow open the hard way.

While speaking on The Hot Ones to Sean Evens, he said that he was one of the only stars in his generation who was willing to take the shot.

However, when it came to dealing out, he was not as much of an expert in that department, something that Tommy Dreamer didn't understand. He went on to explain how Dreamer asked him to bust him open, but during the match, things went very wrong.

He tried the punch but missed it every time, hitting him five or six times on the face and the nose. It ended with Dreamer crying because he had been punched in the nose and begging Foley to stop punching him.

"Long story short, after about six punches missed, hit everywhere on his face except his eyebrows. I don't care how tough you are, a punch to your nose will bring tears to your eyes," said Foley. (6:18 - 6:28)

Dreamer was hurt by this time and couldn't take it. Mick Foley had managed to hit him everywhere except where Tommy Dreamer wanted.

"He finally looks up at me with tears in his eyes and goes, 'Would you please stop punching me?'" (6:43 - 6:52)

Mick Foley laughed about it in the interview, but Dreamer might have been really feeling the punches at the time.

