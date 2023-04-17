WWE name behind Nia Jax's Royal Rumble return revealed

Nia Jax made her return as the 30th entrant in this year's Royal Rumble PLE. In an interview, she revealed that TJ Wilson was the one who pitched for her to be a part of the match.

To many WWE fans' surprise, Nia Jax made a one-off appearance at the Royal Rumble this year. She made her way to the ring as the final entrant in the Women's Rumble match, catching the eye of every WWE Superstar in the ring.

Jax wanted to forget her outing in the 30-woman match as she lasted less than two minutes, making zero eliminations. However, it took 11 women to team up and eliminate her from the match.

In an interview on the Ring The Belle podcast, Nia Jax spoke about what led to her appearance at The Royal Rumble. She said that TJ Wilson was the one who wanted her to be a part of the match.

“I get a call from the office and they were just like, ‘Hey, so, we are planning to have you in the Rumble’ and I was like, ‘What? Are you asking me or are you telling me? What?’"

“And I already know, I love TJ (Wilson). TJ’s hands down one of the best producers. Fit Finlay and TJ have been huge in making Nia Jax who she is or was. They were so incredible and I already knew, TJ pitched me for it because me and TJ are really cool and so when he said that, I’m guessing he just assumed because TJ and I are so cool." [H/T WrestleTalk]

She further discussed what her reaction was when she heard that she was going to be a part of the match.

“I was like, ‘Let’s do this, let’s go’ and I called up my gear people, I called up all the boots people, my boot maker and I was like, ‘Listen, we gotta expedite this.’”[H?T WrestleTalk]

Nia Jax on her conversation with Becky Lynch after injuring her

In 2018, before the Survivor Series PLE, Nia Jax injured Becky Lynch when the latter and more WWE SmackDown Superstars invaded RAW. During the brawl, Jax punched Lynch right in the face, leading to a concussion to the then WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

During the same podcast, Jax spoke about her reaction to injuring The Man. Lynch then told her not to worry about it and that things would be fine.

"When that happened, like on a personal level, I was horrified. I was completely horrified. It was a pure freaking accident and I went backstage and the doctors were around her. They didn't want us around but I was making sure she was okay. I was freaking out and then I ran into her, like, she went and got checked out and then I called her and she was like, 'You know, it's okay, it's probably gonna help me,' and I was like, 'Oh! I didn't think of it that way.'"

When do you think we'll see Nia Jax in the WWE ring again? Let us know in the comments section below!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes