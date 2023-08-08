WWE name hints at changes before RAW

A WWE name has hinted at changes taking place before the start of Monday Night RAW. The person in question is RAW announcer Samantha Irvin.

RAW is set to take place from Minneapolis, Minnesota, this week. It is also the first RAW after SummerSlam. Hence fans should get all the fallout from the show. Several high-profile storylines could get settled on the red brand as WWE carries on its momentum.

RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin also hinted at some changes taking place before RAW with a tweet.

"Sometimes you need a fresh start #WWERaw," Irvin tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

Samantha hasn't clarified what those changes are, but it could have something to do with Ricochet's feud with Logan Paul being over at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The feud saw her name get dragged into it, and she was obviously distraught at having to name The Maverick as the winner of the bout after he used brass knuckles to get the victory.

RAW also saw some changes behind the commentary desk. Instead of the usual pair of Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick, it is Wade Barrett and Michael Cole on commentary for tonight's episode of RAW.

What do you think Samantha Irvin meant by her message? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here