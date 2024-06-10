WWE namedrops major AEW star minutes into NXT Battleground

WWE mentioned a major AEW star's name at the beginning of NXT Battleground. This star previously competed for the Stamford-based promotion.

Adam Cole was an instrumental part of NXT during the black and gold era. He formed The Undisputed Era alongside Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong. Together with the group, Cole was able to dominate NXT for several years.

During this time, he made history by becoming the inaugural NXT North American Champion. Cole also won the NXT Championship, as well as other accolades, before eventually leaving the promotion in 2021.

Tonight at NXT Battleground, WWE was all set to crown its first NXT Women's North American Champion in a ladder match featuring Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, and Michin. Before the match could begin, Vic Joseph, at the commentary table, spoke about the history of the men's NXT North American Championship. At this moment, they also mentioned that Adam Cole was the inaugural North American Champion in 2018.

Kelani Jordan won the match tonight and became the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion and etched her name into the history books.

