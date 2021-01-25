WWE Network to become Peacock exclusive in the United States

The WWE Network - WWE's premier video-on-demand platform - is soon to become an exclusive of the Peacock streaming service in the United States, it has been reported.

In a shocking move, WWE and NBCU have reached an agreement for Peacock to host the WWE Network in a multi-year deal, according to Variety. The agreement is slated to begin on March 18, 2021, when the WWE Network and all of its content will be made exclusively available on Peacock Premium at the cost of $4.99 (with ads) - half of what WWE Network subscribers are currently paying for the product.

For this price, those looking to watch the WWE Network on Peacock will also have access to the rest of Peacock Premium's content.

NBCU’s Peacock Pins WWE Network Exclusive U.S. Streaming Rights https://t.co/BH1NuxV089 — Variety (@Variety) January 25, 2021

WWE PPV events will still be available on WWE Network via Peacock

While WWE Network may be moving to a new platform, WWE Network events and Pay Per Views - such as SummerSlam and WrestleMania - are said to be remaining on WWE Network at no additional cost to the user.

Peacock, which launched back in 2020, was able to secure around 22 million new subscriptions within the first six months. The WWE Network is currently home to over one million subscribers.

It will be interesting to see what changes, if any, arise from WWE Network moving to a new home in the U.S.