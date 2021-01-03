WWE Network to be exclusively available via SonyLIV in India from January 2021

WWE Network will exclusively be available in India through SonyLIV starting from January 2021. The news that the WWE Network would be available though SonyLIV was first announced when WWE signed their new deal with Sony in March 2020.

We reached out to @askWWENetwork after having issues renewing a subscription. They sent us the following response:

We'd like to inform you that beginning January 2021, WWE Network in India will exclusively be available via SonyLIV. As a result, your current WWE Network subscription will not renew. You can still catch your favorite WWE action on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels. Please check out local listings for more details about when this programming is scheduled in your local area.

India is an important market for WWE

The WWE Network first launched in India in late 2015. At the time, George Barrios - Co-President of WWE - called India a "strategically important market for WWE" and it has definitely been proven so since. Here's what Barrios said when the WWE Network launched in India:

"India is a strategically important market for WWE, and we are thrilled to make WWE Network available to our fans there. The global expansion of WWE Network is a key driver in our commitment to growing the WWE brand internationally."

WWE signed their new deal with Sony Pictures Network India in March 2020.