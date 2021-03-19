WWE Network officially moves to Peacock in the United States

As of today, Peacock will officially begin streaming WWE Network content. The switch comes right before the upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view and it will be the first event available on the service.

WWE announced the move on their website and a tweet was sent out regarding the same from the company's official handle. The move comes about a month after WWE officially announced that they will be moving the WWE Network to Peacock.

The streaming site now features a dedicated page for all exclusive WWE content like Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Chronicles, and WWE Icons. Fans will also be able to watch recent and classic pay-per-view events. Weekly episodes of NXT will also be available a day after the episode airs.

Episodes of RAW and SmackDown from 2021 will also be available 30 days after it is originally released.

The service will be split into two tiers, one being the free version and the other being Peacock Premium.

On the first one, fans can access select Original shows, reality shows like Miz and Mrs., Total Bellas, and Total Divas, recent in-ring content, and new weekly episodes of RAW Talk and WWE’s The Bump.

In addition to the above, Peacock Premium will host all of WWE's pay-per-views and the most recent episodes of WWE Original shows. The premium service will be available for $4.99 to $5.00 per month.

WWE's contract with Peacock is said to be worth around $1 billion

The Wall Street Journal reported that WWE's deal with Peacock will run for five years and is said to be worth around $1 billion. This is according to a person who is familiar with the details of the contract.

The agreement states that WWE will shut down its streaming service, the WWE Network, in the United States and Peacock will license the programming for its own platform.

Additionally, subscribers to WWE Network, which is somewhere around 1.5 million, will be migrated to Peacock.

The contract also suggests that WWE will produce one "original" documentary on an annual basis starting in 2022.

The deal is a major move on WWE's part and changes a lot for the company's viewers in the United States. However, it is important to note that the shift will not affect fans who live outside the country