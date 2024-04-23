WWE should have never released female RAW star, Dutch Mantell says (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently gave his thoughts on the state of WWE's women's division after Rhea Ripley was ruled out for several months with a shoulder injury. According to the legendary booker and manager, Ripley's fellow RAW star Chelsea Green is one of the unsung heroes on the roster.

Green initially worked for WWE between 2018 and 2021 after previously appearing on Tough Enough and in cameo roles on television. Since returning in 2023, she has arguably been one of the company's most consistently entertaining talents.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk with Rick Ucchino, Mantell questioned why WWE released Green in the first place. He also referenced a dropkick she once received from Mayu Iwatani in Japan:

"I think that was a mistake," Mantell said. "That girl's got star written on her. She is the most entertaining female they have. She's kinda klutzy in that kind of way, and she's very good too. Did you see her take that dropkick in Japan in the corner? Oh my God, I thought her head came off. And then she replied to me later. She said, 'Oh yeah, that is indeed me taking that dropkick.'" [7:30 – 8:09]

Watch the video above to hear Dutch Mantell's take on what could happen next in the Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley storyline.

Dutch Mantell explains why Chelsea Green is so good

Since returning to WWE, Chelsea Green's on-screen persona has repeatedly raised complaints with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. She has also formed tag teams with Carmella, Piper Niven, and Sonya Deville.

Dutch Mantell enjoys Green's humor and thinks she is producing some of the best work of her career right now:

"She's not taking it so seriously that it loses its entertainment value. She's entertaining out of the ring too. Even on social media, she makes it work. Every time she puts something up, I'm gonna read it because I don't know how stupid it might be, but it's my type of humor and I really enjoy that. I think it was a mistake to let her go three years [ago], but it won't hurt her at all. She's back with them now and I think doing some of her greatest work." [8:43 – 9:17]

Mantell also provided his take on Rhea Ripley's uncertain future in The Judgment Day when she returns from injury.

What have you made of Chelsea Green's WWE performances recently? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

