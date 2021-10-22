Zelina Vega addresses the WWE Universe and her rivals following historic win at Crown Jewel

At the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event, Zelina Vega faced Doudrop in the finals of the Queen's Crown Tournament. The former ended up winning the match and sent a message to all her rivals following the historic win.

After the match, in her post-match interview, Queen Zelina Vega royally addressed everyone. She said that she knew from the very beginning that it was her fate to win the Queen's Crown Tournament and she was the only one who deserved to get her hands on the prestigious crown.

Zelina Vega even asked everyone else to kiss her ring and bow down to their majesty.

"I told each and every one of you that I was meant to be Queen and now, all of you will have to kiss my ring. It's amazing because it was obvious from start. From Queens, New York, I was meant for this from the start."

Check out what Zelina Vega had to say after the royal victory at Crown Jewel 2021:

Zelina Vega has been enjoying an incredible run since her return to WWE

At Crown Jewel, Zelina Vega and Doudrop had an interesting back-and-forth match. But by the end of the bout, it was Vega who stole the show at Crown Jewel and eventually ended up winning the title of Queen's Crown against her opponent.

Zelina Vega has been a part of WWE since the year 2016 but was unfortunately released earlier this year. But surprisingly eight months after her release, Vega was brought back by WWE and has been unstoppable ever since.

After a long gap of 8 months, Vega returned to WWE, on 2nd July 2021, in an episode of SmackDown.

During the same episode, the announcement was made that Vega would be a part of the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match. After being drafted to RAW as part of the Draft, Zelina Vega entered the Queen's Crown Tournament where she defeated Toni Storm and Carmella and eventually Doudrop in the final to win the entire thing.

