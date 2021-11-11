11-time champion sends a warning aimed at Roman Reigns

Ahead of his showdown with Roman Reigns this week on WWE SmackDown, King Woods has sent a warning to the Universal Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Woods quoted a tweet from WWE's official social media handle and indirectly claimed that this Friday, Reigns will realize what it is like to face the consequences for his actions.

"On Friday everyone will realize what this caption actually means...." Woods wrote.

The caption used here is a subtle throwback to Woods' former character Consequences Creed, which he had adapted to during his time in IMPACT Wrestling.

Roman Reigns will look to continue his dominant run in WWE

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso faced King Woods with a stipulation that if The Bloodline member had lost, he would have to bend the knee to the King.

Jimmy did end up losing the match and was about to bend the knee before he got interrupted by The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. The WWE Universal Champion made the save for his cousin, as The Bloodline set its sights on both members of The New Day.

Reigns then sent a massive warning to the King of the Ring 2021 winner, stating that if Woods showed up the following week, The Tribal Chief would show him what a real king looked like.

We eat first. #Smackdown You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain.We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain. We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable #Smackdown https://t.co/aLXAtXMqmL

Heading into this week's SmackDown, Roman Reigns is arguably the favorite to beat King Woods. However, the latter is expected to put up a solid fight against the Universal Champion.

Reigns is currently on the back of a successful title defense against Brock Lesnar from Crown Jewel 2021. At this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Roman Reigns will face WWE Champion Big E in a huge champion vs. champion match. But first, The Tribal Chief will have to deal with Big E's stablemate on the blue brand's upcoming show.

