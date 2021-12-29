"I ripped everyone apart" - 2-time WWE Champion says he cut a promo to Vince McMahon's face backstage

There are fewer superstars in WWE history who won over Vince McMahon the way The Miz did. From being a superstar who was unaccepted and "didn't belong," the former reality star went on to become the only 2-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. He explained how he cut a promo to Vince McMahon's face backstage.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Vince McMahon recognized his ability, and despite a decade-long gap between his two world title reigns, everything else that The Miz has accomplished will make him a surefire future WWE Hall of Famer.

On an appearance on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, The Miz told the story of how Vince McMahon was the teacher of a promo class featuring the superstars backstage. The superstars were supposed to cut a promo in front of the class and talk about their character. The Miz revealed what happened when it was his turn:

"Vince saved me for last. Five people went before me and then I was called. I had this tea and tiny straw. I took a sip and was like, 'Now you have all talked, it's time for me to talk.' Literally, I ripped everyone apart, and then I went and got in Vince's face and started cutting a promo on him," (H/T Fightful)

Vince McMahon was full of praise for The Miz:

"After that class, Vince came up to me and was like, 'I knew you could finish it off strong and good. You were so into it.'"

He went on to explain how he cut almost the same promo backstage in front of the locker room. Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz said he was going to cut that promo on RAW, which resulted in one of The Miz's career-great promos.

The Miz remains an important figure for Vince McMahon and WWE

With a number of veteran superstars naturally moving on from the WWE roster with time, Vince McMahon still values veterans of the industry. While The Miz hasn't been viewed in the same light as the likes of John Cena or Randy Orton, many believe he is a superstar who will get the appreciation he deserves when he retires.

Until then, The Miz will always have value on the WWE roster. He is set to face Edge in a few days at WWE Day 1.

