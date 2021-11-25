WWE 205 Live spoilers: Solo Sikoa in action; Elektra Lopez continues her winning streak

Following this week's NXT, WWE 205 live was taped featuring stars like Solo Sikoa, Valentina Feroz, and Amari Miller. We have spoilers for the event's results, so please read ahead at your own risk.

This week's show featured three matches. Anoa'i family member Solo Sikoa took on Andre Chase in a singles competition while in the women's division Valentina Feroz faced off against Elektra Lopez. The show featured another women's match as Amari Miller went up against Erica Yan.

The show will air on Peacock and WWE Network after Friday Night's SmackDown.

Here are the full results from the show:

Solo Sikoa vs. Andre Chase on WWE 205 Live

Solo Sikoa looked to continue his winning streak as he took on Andre Chase in the opening contest. Despite being the younger brother of The Usos and cousin of Roman Reigns, the Samoan has proclaimed to make a name for himself.

Andre Chase, coming fresh off a victory over Malik Blade on last week's edition of 205 Live, fell short as Solo continued his winning streak. The NXT Superstar is 3-0 in his WWE career since making his debut on NXT 2.0 last month.

Result: Solo Sikoa defeated Andre Chase

Amari Miller vs. Erica Yan on WWE 205 Live

Amari Miller bounced back from her loss against Tiffany Stratton last week, quickly defeating Erica Yan.

The WWE 205 Live star was recently spotted in a dark match after SmackDown, defeating Dakota Kai.

Result: Amari Miller defeated Erica Yan

Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz on WWE 205 Live

Elektra Lopez locked horns with Valentina Feroz in the main event for the night.

The NXT Superstar has had a great start to her second run with Vince McMahon's promotion since her debut back in June. The New Jersey superstar is 4-1 in her last five matches with WWE.

Valentina Feroz's losing run continued on this week's event as Elektra Lopez defeated her.

Result: Elektra Lopez defeated Valentina Feroz

That's it from this week's edition of the 205 live. Let us know your thoughts on the matches in the comments section below.

