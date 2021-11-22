"He's got the work ethic" - 3-time Champion provides his honest opinion on Gable Steveson and how he will do in WWE

In an interview with ‘It’s my Wrestling Podcast’, Charlie Haas talked about how Gable Steveson will do in WWE. The former said that it’s definitely a good thing that Steveson has been a fan of professional wrestling all his life.

Gable Steveson got into the University of Minnesota, following in the footsteps of fellow WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin. Also, considering that the Olympian is a heavyweight, it made sense for Steveson to go to the University of Minnesota.

“The good thing is he's been a fan his whole life. He went to the University of Minnesota because Brock and Shelton went there and if you're a heavyweight you go there to become national champion,” said Haas.

The former WWE Superstar talked about how both Lesnar and Steveson have won national titles.

Haas thinks that Gable Steveson will definitely do well in WWE because he is also very well spoken. The former 3-time WWE Tag Team Champion also talked about Steveson’s athletic ability and how he's able to pull off a standing back flip.

Lastly, Haas also praised the wrestler’s work ethic and his physique.

“Brock won the national title. Gable won the national title. I think Gable Steveson will do well because he's a fan, he is very well spoken and man he's athletic as all hell, he can pull out a standing back flip. He's got the work ethic too, and he's a big guy,” stated Haas.

Gable Steveson was recently drafted to the red brand of Monday Night RAW.

Following his incredible Olympic achievement in Tokyo, Japan, Gable Steveson was signed quickly by WWE. Despite talks of transitioning to Mixed Martial Arts, Steveson decided to jump into the world of professional wrestling.

Gable Steveson's signing meant he became only the second Olympian to be signed by WWE after Kurt Angle. On October 22, 2021, the wrestling sensation was assigned to RAW but is yet to make his debut.

What do you think the future holds for Gable Steveson in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

