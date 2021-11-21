"He looks at it as an added expense" - 3-time Champion reveals the type of matches WWE Chairman Vince McMahon isn't a fan of

In an interview with ‘It’s My Wrestling Podcast’, Charlie Haas revealed that WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon doesn’t like the idea of tag team wrestling.

According to him, it’s only an extra expense for the company and it leads to WWE paying their "extra" Superstars on the road.

The former WWE star went on to reveal that Vince McMahon really doesn't like the idea of tag team matches and has changed a lot of multi-man match formats over the years.

“Vince doesn’t like tag team wrestling, he looks at it as an added expense, as paying for an extra guy on road. Extra guy in the hotel room. He really doesn’t like it and he changed a lot of it over the years,” revealed Haas.

Haas then went on to talk about the tag teams from 2002 and claimed it was a great time for tag team wrestling during that stage.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion recalled his childhood days and talked about some of his favorite tag teams, including the Brain Busters, Rock n Roll Express, Midnight Express, The Fantastics, The Guerreros, and The Dynamic Duo.

Haas additionally stated that there was something about the aforementioned tag teams and how passion driven everything was.

“When you’re talking about 2002 with the tag teams I think that was a great time. When I was a kid growing up in the 80s got to watch Arn and Tully, Rock n Roll Express, Midnight Express, The Fantastics, The Guerreros, The Dynamic Duo. Those tag teams meant something you know? If I’m forgetting anyone, I’m sorry. The tag teams meant something I felt when we were there too, but that’s all passion. I love the Tag Team stuff you know, I was a fan of it before I became one,” said Haas.

WWE is still known for splitting up tag teams

During the latest 2021 WWE Draft, WWE split a host of tag teams, especially from the women's division. The duo of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart were drafted to separate brands. Whereas, Tamina and Natalya also went their different ways.

Meanwhile, WWE also drafted Mace and T-Bar apart from one another, breaking another tag team in the process. The two former RETRIBUTION members never really clicked for the tag team division but their separation is one tag team less nonetheless.

What do you think about WWE's use of their tag team divisions? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

