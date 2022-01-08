7 former WWE stars returning for the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble 2022 will witness 30 men and women fighting to earn a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 38. In the case of the women, it was pointed out that the massive number of WWE releases might result in a dearth of participants to fill up the match.

While the Royal Rumble is full of surprises, there will be less of that element this year. WWE has already announced 18 participants, and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair declared herself an entrant to make it 19.

In her segment on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair gave a preview of the Women's Royal Rumble, where it was revealed that seven stars of the past would return - including Lita, Summer Rae, The Bella Twins, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, and Mickie James:

This will be the fifth installment of the Women's Royal Rumble match. Last year was the only one to take place without a crowd, and Bianca Belair secured her ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night 1.

Which woman will enter the elite list of Royal Rumble winners?

So far, the list of women's Royal Rumble winners includes Asuka, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair. So far, Flair has been the only one to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship while the others chose main roster titles.

However, Flair's decision came when WWE attempted to elevate NXT to compete with AEW. A lot has changed since then, and it's unlikely we will see an NXT title being defended at WrestleMania anytime soon.

The big criticism that WWE will receive now is the fact that names like Lita, Michelle McCool, The Bella Twins, and even Summer Rae, for that matter, should have been kept as a surprise. The announcement removes the surprise element from the Women's Royal Rumble, although there still might be a few that WWE has up their sleeve.

Edited by Angana Roy