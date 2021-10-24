8-time Champion sends a message to Brock Lesnar following his suspension on WWE SmackDown

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Brock Lesnar was suspended after wreaking havoc. In the aftermath of the show, Cesaro sent out a message to Lesnar.

Following his loss at Crown Jewel 2021, The Beast Incarnate attacked Roman Reigns and The Usos. Adam Pearce suspended Brock Lesnar due to his actions. The latter delivered a pair of F-5s to the authority figure.

Before the suspension, Pearce called out several SmackDown Superstars to stop The Beast. One such superstar who stepped up to the former WWE Universal Champion was Cesaro.

Taking to Twitter, Cesaro shared a photo of himself standing right across Brock Lesnar. The former WWE United States Champion also had a message for The Beast Incarnate that can be seen below:

Cesaro @WWECesaro Hey big guy, sun's getting real low… Hey big guy, sun's getting real low… https://t.co/mhQkf5kUyx

The quote could be a reference to Marvel movies. The Avengers tried to calm down The Hulk with the line whenever the latter went out of control.

What's next for Brock Lesnar in WWE?

Despite the suspension, Brock Lesnar isn't done with Roman Reigns yet. Following the controversial ending to their match at Crown Jewel, the duo could again face each other in a rematch down the road.

However, it remains to be seen if WWE could be leaning towards a potential Lesnar vs. Cesaro showdown soon.

CONNER🇨🇦 @VancityConner Love how after Brock Lesnar was finished destroying almost everyone, Cesaro was the one to calm him down.I need Lesnar vs. Cesaro at some point. #SmackDown Love how after Brock Lesnar was finished destroying almost everyone, Cesaro was the one to calm him down.I need Lesnar vs. Cesaro at some point.#SmackDown https://t.co/SNENCo3vsV

Although the promotion has not teased a match, a bout between the two would be incredible. WWE Universe surely wouldn't mind a showdown between these athletes.

