"I didn't know if I could take it anymore"- Braun Strowman on why he almost quit WWE before main roster debut

Braun Strowman almost quit WWE even before he even made it to the main roster, as per his latest comments.

The Monster Among Men debuted on WWE RAW in August 2015 after he spent two years in developmental. Prior to his arrival on the red brand, Strowman was dealing with several injuries, and he was apparently on the verge of quitting WWE.

The former WWE Universal Champion looked back on this challenging time during an interview he did as part of his involvement with Free The Narrative II.

"There's many times, even in my WWE career, I was like a month away from quitting when I was in developmental because I didn't know if I could take it anymore," said Strowman. "I had had so many injuries, and had literally had life-changing injuries.: [Please credit Sportskeeda and link to this article if you wish to use the quotes]

Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99 All I can say is thank you @therealec3 you set me free from so many things I had locked inside me that I never thought I’d be able to over come!!! You wanna see a monster become more than he thought he was capable of!!! 8:00pm fite.tv/watch/free-the… All I can say is thank you @therealec3 you set me free from so many things I had locked inside me that I never thought I’d be able to over come!!! You wanna see a monster become more than he thought he was capable of!!! 8:00pmfite.tv/watch/free-the… https://t.co/SLHcvMdOd9

The full interview is available here.

Braun Strowman had a successful WWE run

One wonders what would have happened if Braun Strowman decided to quit WWE before his main roster debut. The Monster Among Men was immediately pushed as a major heel when he arrived on WWE RAW.

His size and physique made him a special attraction in the eyes of the WWE Universe, and the company capitalized by eventually turning him into a singles star.

Unfortunately, Braun Strowman wasn't used to his full potential during his main roster run. Braun Strowman was possibly the hottest act in WWE in 2017, but his momentum came crashing down when he lost to Brock Lesnar at No Mercy 2017.

Strowman went on to win the Universal Champion last year at WrestleMania, but this reign didn't impress many fans. The Monster Among Men lost the title to The Fiend a few months later, and he never won another championship during his run with the company.

In the aftermath of his release from WWE, Strowman remains a big name in the wrestling world, and he's bound to bring major buzz to any promotion that signs him.

