"We have only scratched the surface" - Adam Pearce praises WWE RAW Superstar

Adam Pearce was full of praise for WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan this week.

The WWE official was a special guest on The Bump this week alongside in-studio guest Liv Morgan. He spoke highly of Morgan and congratulated her for being a highlight of the Women's division.

Pearce recalled the first time he met Liv and noticed that she was always full of energy. Here's what he had to say:

"The thing that always stood out to me about Liv is this effervescent energy. She's always been a ball of energy, a positive force, never one who didn't light up a room she walked into. And that has never changed."

He then directly addressed Liv, putting her over for being a brilliant professional:

Pearce told Liv, "To see you being able to channel that energy into incredible wrestling talent like you have and move up the ladder, I'm proud of you. I'm extremely proud of the professional that you've turned into and I'm very excited for what you're going to do going forward because I have a feeling we have only scratched the surface of what Liv Morgan is going to do."

WWE official Adam Pearce wants to have the most unpredictable Royal Rumble this year

Adam Pearce also spoke about the upcoming Royal Rumble event. He mentioned that the winner of the Rumble is one of the most impactful superstars on the road to WrestleMania.

He detailed that he was doing his best to put the best competitors in the Royal Rumble match for both men and women so that the best performer could go on to win the Rumble and challenge a champion of their choosing.

He mentioned that he was working with Sonya Deville to enter the best talent into the Royal Rumble match.

